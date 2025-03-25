Lionsgate has officially removed 'Saw XI' from its release schedule, putting the film on indefinite hiatus.

The film was initially slated for a Sept. 26, 2025 release. However, it has been officially removed from the studio's calendar. The decision comes amid reports that the movie's producers and Lionsgate are "inter-squabbling."

"The reason it's held up is just, there's inter-squabbling between producers and Lionsgate. They just can't quite get on the same page," screenwriter Patrick Melton told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's stalled at a managerial level. It has nothing to do with the creative or anything else."

A source with knowledge of the conflicts told Bloody Disgusting earlier this month that the fighting began when one producer tried to begin filming while another "put up roadblocks." This led to a pause in production.

Despite the setback, Lionsgate released a statement through Billy the Puppet. This iconic ventriloquist dummy represents Jigsaw in the film to ensure that the movie does not mean the movie is being canceled.

The setback is particularly disappointing for fans, given the critical and commercial success of 'Saw X' in 2023. The tenth installment breathed new life into the franchise, grossing over $125 million globally and receiving positive reviews.

Financially, the "Saw" series has proven to be a box office powerhouse, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide across ten films, with an average production budget of just $10.8 million per movie. The franchise's influence extends beyond film, inspiring real-world phenomena such as escape rooms.

In the wake of 'Saw XI's' removal, Lionsgate has filled the Sept. 26, 2025 slot with 'The Strangers: Chapter 2', the second installment in a planned standalone trilogy. Directed by Renny Harlin, this horror sequel continues the story of Madelaine Petsch's character, Maya, who survived the events of 'The Strangers: Chapter 1'. The first installment in this new trilogy, released in May 2024, was a commercial success, earning $48.1 million worldwide on a budget of $8.5 million.

The sequel follows a couple whose vehicle breaks down, forcing them to take refuge in a remote Airbnb, where three masked strangers terrorize them.