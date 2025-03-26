Kanye West's anti semitic comments have been followed by a hate symbol being painted on one of his "Yeezy" buildings.

According to a new report, a swastika had been painted on the Yeezy HQ building in Hollywood on March 23.

The person who reported the graffiti was "shocked" at what she saw, according to The Daily Mail. No arrests have been made and the suspect remains unidentified, according to the tabloid.

West has a long history of making comments about Nazis. In December 2022, during an interview with far-right commentator Alex Jones, West stated, "I like Hitler," and, "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

Additionally, in October 2022, West posted antisemitic messages on social media, including a tweet about going "death con 3 on Jewish people."

More recently, West has declared that his a Nazi on X, and his 2025 Super Bowl ad directed fans to a website where a t-shirt with a swastika on it was being sold.

"So, what's up, guys? I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone... Go to Yeezy.com," he said in the advertisement.

Kanye West Super Bowl 59 commercial (2025) pic.twitter.com/nTyeS9Ozhg — curating our culture (@curatingourcult) February 10, 2025

After his recent remarks, it has been reported that West has fled to Japan to decompress.

"As soon as he got there, he instantly calmed down. When he's in Tokyo, he feels completely disconnected and calm," a source told TMZ.

West's troubling behavior online has also led to conflicts with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as well as Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Elon Musk has since released a statement regarding West's anti-semitic words.

"For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," he shared.

West has thanked him for "allowing me to vent" following his tweets about praising Hitler.

"I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To [sic] we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight," West shared.

West previously had his X account banned in 2022 for similar anti-semitic words.