Ben Affleck didn't expect to come home to headlines claiming the FBI had shown up at his house—but that's exactly what happened earlier this year. Speaking to GQ in an interview published March 25, the actor recalled the bizarre misunderstanding.

"As it turns out, the FBI did, in fact, visit my house. But this is pretty revealing, right?" Affleck said. "So I come home and I see there's a story with sources that say, 'Hey, the FBI was at your house.' I'm like, 'Well, this is strange.'"

Read more: Ben Affleck Opens Up About What Really Ended His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Unsettled by the news, Affleck did what many might do—he reached out to the agency himself. "I call them and say, 'Hey, FBI, were you at my house? Do you want to talk to me?' 'Oh, we don't know.' I get transferred along," he explained. "Finally, somebody who is actually responsible for what was happening was like, 'Oh, we had no idea that was your house.'"

According to Affleck, the confusion stemmed from a separate investigation happening in his neighborhood. "There was a break-in of a federal official's home in that area. So, the FBI went around and whoever lived there, the FBI rang their bell," he said. "But because there are photographers sitting outside and these guys have their FBI jackets on, then it's: The FBI has visited your house."

The situation gained even more attention after TMZ reported on January 12 that the visit was linked to a drone incident. Affleck debunked that theory in the GQ piece. "Whoever wrote the story made up something about how it was related to an investigation about a drone that I guess did crash into one of the helicopters two or three miles up Mandeville Canyon," he said. "Turns out, no, it wasn't about that."

At the time, the FBI confirmed that Affleck was not under investigation. The agency stated its presence was due to general drone-related activity in the area.