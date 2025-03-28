Oscar nominee Steven Yeun has been added to the voice cast of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies' upcoming animated film centered around Aang from the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" franchise.

The film, directed by Lauren Montgomery and co-directed by William Mata, is set to premiere on Jan. 30, 2026. It will follow the adventures of Aang and his friends as adults, several years after the events of the original series. That said, the studio has yet to release any specific details on the story.

Yeun's role in the film remains undisclosed, as details are being kept confidential. It is also unclear which of the Four Nations the actor's character may hail from. He will join Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as an unnamed villain, Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, and Román Zaragoza as Sokka.

This animated feature is part of a planned trilogy by Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios. The project was first announced in 2021 as part of the formation of Avatar Studios, a division dedicated to expanding the "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra" universes. The film's production team includes original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as executive producers.

Yeun has previously voiced Wan, the first Avatar, in "The Legend of Korra." Beyond that Avatar series, he lent his voice to "Voltron: Legendary Defender," "Tales of Arcadia," "Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters," "Final Space," "Tuca & Bertie," and most recently, "Invincible," where he plays the lead role of Mark Grayson/Invincible.

In addition to his voice acting career, Yeun had a successful career in live-action roles. He initially gained fame playing Glenn Rhee in AMC's "The Walking Dead" from 2010 to 2016. Following his departure from the show, Yeun transitioned to film, starring in critically acclaimed movies like "Burning" and "Minari," for which he received an Oscar nomination, becoming the first Asian American actor to be nominated for Best Actor.