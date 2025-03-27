Disney's live action version of 'Snow White' is less than a fairytale and more of a horror movie for some of its viewers.

The movie arrived in cinemas on March 21 and has gone on to be review bombed on movie platforms such as IMDb where the film now stands at rating of 1.6 out of 10. Because of this, 'Snow White' has gone on to become one of the worst-rated movies in the history of the platforms.

The 2025 Disney live-action adaptation to the 1930's classic film brought in just $87.3 million globally from its anticipated $100 million amount. The film cost an estimated amount between $240 million and $270 million to make.

Several users posted reviews and expressed their qualms with the film.

"Saw this at the cinema with my six-year-old daughter. She laughed at a few scenes but whispered, 'this is boring' about forty five minutes in. Watched the rest but we were both happy when the movie ended," wrote one person.

"Disney's live-action Snow White is finally here, and after watching it, I can confidently say that the Magic Mirror needs a new prescription. This movie is less 'fairest of them all' and more 'fairest at failing upwards.' If you ever wondered what it would look like if someone took the classic 1937 animated masterpiece, ran it through a corporate buzzword generator, and then tossed in some awkward CGI for good measure-congratulations, you've found your answer!" someone else shared.

"If you ever wondered how a timeless fairy tale could be transmogrified into a cinematic trainwreck, 'Snow White (2025)' answers that question in the most excruciatingly painful way possible. This live-action disaster-directed by Marc Webb-manages to twist a magical classic into a hollow parody that insults its own source material," a separate review read.