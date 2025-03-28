Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now parents to a baby girl, making the announcement almost five months after they ended their engagement. Although their romantic relationship is up in the air, the exes have reportedly agreed to co-parent their daughter in peace.

Fox and Kelly are devoting their time to being great parents, says a source to PEOPLE– adding that "Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting."

"Right now they're amicable."

mgk and megan fox have officially welcomed a baby girl into the world!



I am certain this baby will always be accepted by her parents & will never go a day without love.



Prayers that everyone is healthy & happy 💕 pic.twitter.com/lFNFWrCr2m — MGK MOB XX (@machinegunkasi) March 27, 2025

A Complicated History and Uncertain Future

The pair announced their engagement in January 2022 but split three weeks later in November 2018 after confirming that Fox was pregnant. The split was "hard," but the couple's friends think a reunion is not entirely out of the question.

"No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line," the source adds. "But right now they're focused on what's best for their daughter."

They didn't have a particularly easy breakup. Following their breakup, Fox "had mostly cut off communication" with Kelly during the aftermath, a previous source told PEOPLE.

"They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan," they said in January. "She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now. She lives alone and doesn't have much contact with MGK."

Fox also shares three sons — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. According to sources, she appreciates the support from Green and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, during this new chapter of life. And so, at least in the case of Brian and Sharna, she's in a good place.

An insider told PEOPLE in December, "She's in a good place with both Brian and Sharna. She gets along really well with Sharna. Megan trusts her around the boys."

What's A Celestial Seed?

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 27, 2025.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, revealed the news to his Instagram followers with a post featuring a black-and-white video of him clutching his newborn's hands.

"She's finally here!! our little celestial seed 3/27/25," he wrote in the caption, along with zodiac emojis for Aries, Pisces, and Gemini, hinting at astrological significance.

Fans started speculating about what it could mean, everything from Hindu mythology to callbacks within the Marvel Cinematic Universe—but the term "celestial seed" didn't exactly conjure a rocket scientist-worthy thought process, either.

According to Soap Central, in Hindu mythology, the phrase can signify divine origins and a spiritual connection to higher realms. Meanwhile, in Marvel's Eternals, celestial seeds play a role in the creation of planets and life forms.