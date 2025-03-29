Meghan Markle is once again stirring tensions within the royal family by continuing to use her Duchess of Sussex title for personal endeavors, as she persists in using her Duchess of Sussex title for personal gain.

The former actress recently debuted a ShopMy page, an influencer marketing platform on which she posts where to buy her clothing and beauty products. The page is listed under "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," a move that has reportedly irritated members of the royal family.

The former "Suits" actress is "really pushing the family to the limit" with her latest business venture, according to a source who told NewsNation. "She wants them to cave to her. They won't, but it's very tenser."

The source also noted that there was some lingering resentment from the UK, specifically when it came to Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton. They explained that Meghan never recovered from having to bow and curtsey to Kate when she was in the UK.

"Meghan didn't understand hierarchy or rank. And she loathed Catherine—and loathed having to curtsey to her. [Meghan] thought she was going to be the boss and...it didn't work out that way."

While King Charles might not do anything with regard to Meghan and Prince Harry's titles, Prince William could when he is king, the source explains.

"Things will change sooner rather than later. When William is king, there will be firm boundaries. Mark my word."

Accusations of Monetizing the Monarchy

Royal insiders have also slammed the decision to use her title for an influencer platform. A different source added, "You do not monetize the monarchy, it's just tacky and classless," another source said. "She could have used her name, Meghan Markle, or even Meghan Sussex, but to promote the page as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? It's hideous."

The source further goes on to explain that Meghan's commercial work is not comparable to King Charles's nature of business.

"Now, to be fair, King Charles sells his products—jams, jellies, and honey—but the proceeds all go to charity. I sincerely doubt Meghan's proceeds from her As Ever line or ShopMy page is going to Archewell as opposed to her bank account."

Meghan Defends Use of Title

Meghan has previously spoken of her pride in HRH despite the criticism. On her new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," she corrected actress Mindy Kaling when the host used her maiden name.

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now," Meghan explained, adding that the title is "meaningful."

The mother of two — who shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with Prince Harry — added that her royal name is "attached to her family."

"You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children,'" she said. "It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"