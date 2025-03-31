With Kanye West going through what is described as a shitshow phase of his life right now, his wife, Bianca Censori, is apparently coming up with a risky scheme to keep their marriage from crumbling apart.

However, some insiders are raising concerns about her true intentions, suggesting that her motivations may not be as altruistic as they appear.

Censori, 30, believes that starting a family could provide the stability West, 47, desperately needs in light of his recent controversies.

Sources close to the couple claim she is encouraging West to have another child, hoping it will calm his erratic behavior and strengthen their relationship amid ongoing public scrutiny.

"Bianca feels that having another child will calm Kanye down and prevent him from putting himself or her in danger with his actions," a source told DailyMail.

"She knows how amazing he is as a father and believes he behaves differently around his kids—more attentive and less likely to act in ways that could cause harm."

Ye, formerly known as West, has been drawn into several public spats as of late — like his contentious co-parenting battle with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their daughter North.

To add to their tension, West's increasingly bizarre behavior, which includes a troubling social media presence that turned heads and shocked fans, has added more strain to their relationship.

After a mass of controversial tweets from the west, he fled to Tokyo and, understandably, many are worried about his mental state.

Censori seems lovely, and she has done a great job so far in making West seem more stable, but some of West's friends doubt her true intentions.

They worry that her desire for a child may stem from a hidden agenda focused on securing her financial future amid the instability of their marriage.

"Some are skeptical of Bianca's motivation behind wanting to have a baby right now when things are at a low point," the insider told the outlet.

"They believe she is only trying to put plans in place to ensure that she is financially cared for if things get worse, and she needs to leave."

Censori's Role in West's Businesses

Censori, an Australian architect, has long been a key player in West's business ventures.

Censori, an Australian architect, has long been a key player in West's business ventures.

Her involvement in his empire has led some to question whether her motivations are purely personal or also strategic.

Censori is said to be doing everything she can to make her marriage work despite speculation regarding her motives.

The couple has faced split rumors in the past but apparently decided to give their relationship another chance after recently weathering significant marital strife.

Their decision comes after West's explosive online tirades, including statements that drew widespread criticism and concern.

In navigating this complicated terrain, Censori has been seen as a calming influence on West.

Insiders say she gets along well with his children from his previous marriage to Kardashian and has adjusted her wardrobe choices to align with parenting responsibilities.

However, even Kardashian has weighed in on the situation, reportedly advising West to keep Censori's provocative fashion choices away from their young children.