Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson faced a mid-air scare when his private plane experienced a malfunction, forcing an emergency landing back in Hawaii.

Johnson, who was en route to Houston, Texas, for the United Football League's (UFL) opening game on March 28, shared details of the incident on social media, expressing both disappointment and gratitude.

"Super bummed I can't be in Texas but so grateful we were able to land the plane safely," the 52-year-old actor and co-owner of the UFL wrote on X.

He apologized to fans, players, and the league's broadcasting partners but wished them a great start to the season.

In a video accompanying his post, Johnson described the frightening moment when his pilot approached him mid-flight.

"About 35 to 40 minutes into the flight, the pilot comes back to me, gets down on one knee, and says, 'Mr. Johnson, I'm sorry to inform you. We cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem, and we have to land back in Hawaii.'"

According to ENews, the pilot explained that the issue was related to the plane's hydraulic system overheating.

While some problems can be managed in the air, this one posed a serious risk, especially over open water. "When the airplane's computer says don't fly anymore over the ocean, you listen," Johnson added.

Dwayne Johnson's Plane Makes Emergency Return to Hawaii After Experiencing Mechanical Problems https://t.co/kyWdRGbI2B — E! News (@enews) March 31, 2025

Dwayne Johnson Reflects on Life After Mid-Flight Scare

Johnson, known for his action-packed roles in films like Jumanji and Jungle Cruise, admitted that the experience made him reflect on life's priorities.

The star recounted a frightening experience with turbulence, admitting that there were moments he genuinely feared for his life.

He expressed deep gratitude to Captain Dave and the crew for ensuring a safe landing, acknowledging both divine intervention and fate for his protection.

Despite missing the UFL's season opener, Johnson kept the focus on the game, encouraging players and fans to enjoy the start of season two.

The UFL, a merger between the XFL and USFL, is now in its second season since Johnson and FOX Sports joined forces in 2023, CNN said.

Reflecting on the incident, Johnson said it was a reminder of what truly matters. "You start to realize really quickly the things that are important in life and the things that don't matter as much," he shared.

Now back on solid ground in Hawaii, Johnson remains grateful for his safety, even as he regrets missing the opportunity to personally witness the UFL's big night.

The opening game proceeded as scheduled, with the St. Louis Battlehawks securing a win over the Houston Roughnecks in a matchup that, despite Johnson's absence, set the tone for an exciting season ahead.