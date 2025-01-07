Vin Diesel is keeping fans talking about his relationship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Days after that awkward Golden Globes moment between the two stars, Diesel posted an old photo of himself with Johnson on Instagram, reigniting buzz about their years-long feud.

The picture, taken back during the 2011 premiere of Fast & Furious 5 in Rio de Janeiro, shows the actors smiling together during happier times.

Diesel's caption reads, "All love... Always...," sparking questions about whether his recent actions represent more of an olive branch or a subtle jab.

This all comes just days after Diesel surprised everyone by calling out Johnson during the Golden Globes.

While presenting an award, Diesel unexpectedly directly addressed The Rock in the audience -- who didn't look overly amused -- leading to an awkward moment and mixed reactions from fans online.

But is it all just for show? Many are wondering if Diesel's Instagram post is a continuation of their Golden Globes interaction.

Some speculate the two are patching things up, while others think Diesel might be leaning into their tension to keep fans engaged ahead of the next Fast & Furious movie.

Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson Feud

The pair's feud dates back to earlier Fast franchise films, with reports of on-set clashes and Johnson stepping away from the series temporarily.

In a shocking 2016 Instagram post, Johnson slammed his male Fast co-stars, which many presumed to be Diesel.

"My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-workers however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses," Johnson wrote. "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you're right."

However, Johnson announced last year that the two had resolved their differences.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, Johnson said he and Diesel had "put all the past behind us" and were focused on "brotherhood and resolve" to support the franchise and its fans, as People reported.

Still, their interactions since then have kept audiences guessing.

Fans are divided on Diesel's latest post. Some think it's a genuine show of support for Johnson, while others believe it's another strategic move tied to the Fast & Furious series.

With Johnson set to return in the upcoming installment, their relationship remains a hot topic.

Whether it's all for show or not, one thing is certain: Diesel and The Rock know how to keep the spotlight on them.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what comes next in this ongoing saga.