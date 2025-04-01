Fans of "The Hunger Games" series were infuriated by Susan Collins and Lionsgate's decision to collaborate with a fast-fashion megacorporation accused of using forced labor.

"The Hunger Games" is a dystopian series which examines the class struggle between the wealthy Capitol and the impoverished districts within a capitalist society, a message "The Hunger Games" x SHEIN collaboration blatantly ignores, according to fans.

SHEIN invited consumers to "rebel against the ordinary" with a collection that celebrates "the themes of survival, resilience, and revolution" in a press release. Fans of the series, however, felt the message leaned more toward opulence, the antithesis of the series, considering SHEIN's lack of business ethics.

"oh that's..... the hunger games collaborating with a fast fashion sweatshop labor company......," X user @silverrebi wrote in an post shared Monday, accompanied by a photo from SHEIN's press release.

"this is sooooooo something the capital [sic] would do 😭," another user added.

"yall be forgetting this is an anticapitalist book released in a capitalist society," a third X user added.

"I can't believe my comfort multibillion dollar company is working with a fast fashion company why doesn't my comfort multibillion dollar company care about the anti capitalist message of the hunger games this is so shocking i would have never expected this," @bairdplinth joked.

Some social media users condemned SHEIN for its tagline while others reminded users Lionsgate has collaborated with corporations in the past. Some also criticized the book's author, Susan Collins.

"'rebel against ordinary' and its in partnership with the most unethical basic b---h store on the market," @vehementcryptid lamented.

"qrts are killing me because obvi it's not the author herself doing the collab but the multi billion dollar company we KNOW that. the thing here is that someone that works there literally Came Up with the idea to do that collab in the first place. a thg x shein collab. 😭" @selinaftbruce wrote.

"Lionsgate been doin this capitalistic shit since 2013. Note how i'm not making excuses, I am pointing out its not new," an X user stated.

Lionsgate been doin this capitalistic shit since 2013.

"Luonsgate [sic], a major American film studio - and Susanne Collins - collecting money from a HUNGER GAMES brand collaboration with frigging SHEin of all companies would right on brand for 2025," @CarrieCnh12 shared.

One social media user commented on fashion's inherently unethical business model.

"the day everyone realizes 90% of clothing is made in sweatshops is the day i can die in peace. the $100 top u bought at that high end boutique? straight from a sweatshop in china," @swa_thin wrote.