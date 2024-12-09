Offset appears to be moving forward in his personal life following his split from Cardi B earlier this year.

Rumors began swirling after the rapper was spotted spending time with 26-year-old model Anok Yai, fueling speculation of a budding romance.

In August, news broke that Cardi B, 32, had filed for divorce from Offset after a tumultuous relationship spanning several years. The two rappers, who tied the knot in 2017, share three children: Kulture, Wave, and a daughter born just this past September. Despite their ups and downs, the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways after years of public and private struggles.

Offset, 32, has since been linked to several women, but his recent interaction with Yai has drawn significant attention.

In a video circulating online, the Migos emcee is seen chatting with the Egyptian-born model while she smiles warmly at him. The brief clip led fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship, with some applauding Offset's rumored new romance. One fan gushed, "She's so pretty! Been obsessed with her," while another called it a "major upgrade."

However, not everyone is convinced the pair are romantically involved. Skeptics commented, "They prolly just doing a video, stop reaching," and, "Just because he's having a conversation? I'm confused."

Yai, who was born in Cairo and discovered during Howard University's homecoming in 2017, has become a major force in the fashion world. She made history as the first Sudanese model to open a Prada fashion show and has graced the covers of numerous magazines, including 'Vogue' and 'i-D.' Reflecting on her career, she told 'Vogue,' "It was an honor and I'm proud that I was the one chosen to open, but this is bigger than me."

Offset's interaction with Yai came nearly a month after he was seen fighting.

In video obtained by 'TMZ,' Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and a group were exiting Hôtel du Collectionneur on Nov. 13 when another group of men aggressively confronted them at the entrance.

Sources have revealed to the publication that the men that confronted Offset's group are part of the French rapper Gazo's entourage. The group of people were allegedly upset that they paid Offset $150K for a video shoot, and "laziness" caused him to fail at meeting their requirements.

The outlet reports that Offset's group attempted to calm the situation down. However, things got heated when he was pushed into a car as he was leaving the area.