In a striking YouTube interview, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, accused the tech billionaire of misrepresenting his political stance, calling his former left-wing image a "marketing scheme."

The 20-year-old, who came out as transgender in 2022, spoke candidly with influencer Hasan Piker about her father's shifting ideologies and their strained relationship, PageSix said.

"[Elon Musk] was not a liberal darling," Wilson asserted. "I f–king know him, he was never on the left. It was a marketing scheme."

She further alleged that Musk has been right-wing "since at least 2016" and dismissed the idea that her transition played a role in his ideological shift. "People think it's my fault. I cannot take credit for that, unfortunately."

Wilson's claims directly challenge the perception that Musk once aligned with progressive causes, particularly through his promotion of electric vehicles and renewable energy. She also labeled Tesla a "Ponzi scheme," though she did not provide specific details to support the assertion.

The interview also touched on personal moments between father and daughter, including a heated exchange during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson recalled that one of their last interactions involved an argument over wearing a mask. "He sent me this gif of a sheep and said, 'Stop being sheeple.' It was cringe," she said.

Vivian Wilson Accuses Musk of Using Sex-Selective IVF in Explosive Interview

Musk, 53, has previously spoken about his estrangement from Wilson, blaming what he calls the "woke mind virus" for their severed relationship.

In a 2024 interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, he claimed he was "tricked" into signing documents allowing Wilson to receive gender-affirming care.

Musk recalled being told during the COVID-19 pandemic that Wilson might be at risk of suicide if she didn't transition.

Meanwhile, Wilson has been outspoken in her criticism of Musk and recently mocked his claims on social media. In response to a tweet where Musk stated that his son, Xavier, had "died," she publicly ridiculed his remarks.

The woke mind virus killed him," Wilson responded on Threads with, "Ew. Gross. I'll deal with this nonsense in a bit, for now, a simple ratio will suffice." She later posted a video miming the words, "I look pretty good for a dead b–ch."

According to Blast, in her "Teen Vogue" cover story, Wilson claimed that Musk used sex-selective IVF, implying that her assigned sex at birth was treated as a purchased commodity.

She also suggested that her father's expectations of masculinity were tied to financial decisions, which she felt compelled to resist.

While Musk has remained largely silent on Wilson's latest accusations, his ex-wife, Justine Musk, has publicly supported their daughter.

"She's been supportive of the choices that I have made," Wilson stated, acknowledging her mother's stance despite the stress her public statements have caused.