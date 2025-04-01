Country music star Carly Pearce is opening up about her health struggles after being initially dismissed by doctors.

After facing difficulty in getting a diagnosis, Pearce was eventually diagnosed with pericarditis, a condition that causes inflammation around the heart.

The 34-year-old singer revealed her struggles in a recent interview, encouraging others to be their own health advocates.

In a conversation with Fox News, Pearce shared that she faced difficulty getting a proper diagnosis.

Carly Pearce shared her health journey, emphasizing the importance of listening to one's body and advocating for proper care.

She noted that despite being dismissed by several doctors, her persistence led to the eventual diagnosis.

Pearce first spoke about her health struggles in May 2024, revealing that she had been dealing with the condition for a while.

Pericarditis, which can cause symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and swelling in the legs or feet, may become a recurring issue if not properly treated, according to the Mayo Clinic, MovieGuide said.

Carly Pearce Reflects on Life with Pericarditis, Shares Health Tips with Fans

Speaking on the "Today" show in January, Pearce described the intense pain she experienced. "I had a really debilitating chest pain that was only relieved if I bent over like this (leaning forward), and that's a classic symptom of pericarditis," she explained.

"And then when you lay back, it gets way worse, because that wall is kind of inflamed around your heart."

She also recalled struggling with severe shortness of breath, adding, "It felt like I had to suck air through a straw."

Pearce has since been working with doctors to manage her condition while continuing her music career. "I'm doing a lot better. I'm still on a health journey in general, just hoping that this recurrent pericarditis isn't recurrent," she told Fox News.

During her time touring with Tim McGraw on the "Standing Room Only" Tour, Carly Pearce had to make adjustments to manage her health and keep her heart rate in check.

She explained to fans in an Instagram video that some changes to her shows were necessary to prioritize her well-being during this time.

Pearce is using her platform to spread awareness about heart health and the importance of self-advocacy.

"I'm a young, healthy person who watches what I eat and exercises, and this still happened to me," she said. "If something feels wrong, keep pushing until you get the answers you need."