Hugh Jackman caused quite a scene in New York City this week after pulling off a real-life escape straight out of a movie.

The 56-year-old actor had just finished a rehearsal at Radio City Music Hall for his upcoming "From New York with Love" concert when fans waiting outside rushed him for autographs and selfies, TMZ said.

Jackman, smiling at first, tried to keep up with the crowd's demands. However, after a few minutes, things began to feel overwhelming.

Video footage shows Jackman politely thanking fans and walking briskly down the sidewalk. Still, people kept following him, cameras flashing, as they hoped to get a photo. That's when he made a surprising move.

Spotting a car nearby, Jackman quickly approached and asked the driver, "Where you going?" Once he heard "Sixth Avenue," the actor didn't hesitate—he slid right into the backseat of the stranger's vehicle and made his smooth getaway, leaving fans stunned on the sidewalk.

hugh jackman hailing a random car like a cab and hopping into it with strangers is the craziest funniest thing i've ever seen 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S0O04WXv4a — déia (@partygirlu2) June 18, 2025

Hugh Jackman's NYC Dash Adds Heat to Sutton Foster Rumors

The lucky driver and passengers were just as surprised. It's not every day a Hollywood star like Wolverine hops into your car uninvited—but they didn't seem to mind.

There was no sign of Sutton Foster, Jackman's reported girlfriend and former co-star from "The Music Man," during the escape.

Sources say the couple began dating after Jackman's marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness ended last year.

While Jackman's exit became a viral moment, the attention hasn't been limited to his onstage work. Offstage, there's been a swirl of personal headlines, too.

Earlier this year, Jackman's longtime wife Deborra-Lee filed for divorce, marking the official end of their nearly 30-year marriage.

According to DailyMail, in a statement shared last month, Deborra-Lee opened up, saying, "It's a profound wound that cuts deep... but I remain grateful."

She hinted at betrayal but spoke with strength about moving forward and finding freedom in self-growth.

Meanwhile, rumors persist about Jackman's future with Foster, with some sources suggesting that the actor hopes to marry her once his divorce is finalized.