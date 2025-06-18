Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was discovered unresponsive at her home in Brooklyn, New York, early Tuesday morning, according to police sources.

Her husband, Stuart Claxton, reportedly discovered her lying cold and unconscious on the shower floor around 7:50 am.

Claxton told authorities he last saw Burrell alive at approximately 1 am He called 911 after finding her unresponsive, and emergency responders arrived shortly after.

He was allegedly instructed to perform CPR, but it remains unclear whether he was able to carry out those efforts.

According to the New York City Fire Department, Burrell was in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead on arrival. The exact cause of death has not been officially determined yet.

The New York City Police Department said officers were dispatched to respond to a report of an "unconscious and unresponsive" 55-year-old woman.

The city's medical examiner is still investigating the exact cause, DailyMail said.

Just hours before her passing, Burrell had spent the evening at an improv show in Brooklyn, which she reportedly enjoyed.

The Second City New York, where the show was held, shared a statement following her death, remembering her as a joyful and energetic part of their community. "Her enthusiasm was contagious, her presence unforgettable," a representative said.

We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our… pic.twitter.com/KABKH2SvkP — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 17, 2025

Food Network Pays Tribute to Anne Burrell's Culinary Legacy

Burrell's family confirmed her passing in a public statement, calling her a "beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

According to PageSix, they described her as someone whose "smile lit up every room she entered," and said her warmth and spirit touched millions around the world.

Tributes from fellow chefs, friends, and fans have poured in. Food Network called her "a remarkable person and culinary talent."

Chef Carla Hall praised her as an "incredible cook and teacher," and Carson Kressley, who had been a close friend, said he was grateful for their time together, both on-screen and off.

Anne Burrell was well known for her signature spiky blond hair and vibrant personality. She became well-known for hosting "Worst Cooks in America" and "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef."

She was also featured on several other Food Network shows and wrote two cookbooks. Most recently, she starred in "House of Knives," which premiered earlier this year.

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, his son Javier, her mother, siblings, nieces, and nephews. She and Claxton were married in 2021.