After more than three years of legal battles, Karen Read has been found not guilty of all major charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

A Massachusetts jury has found the 45-year-old not guilty of all major charges, including second-degree murder, driving under the influence causing death, and fleeing the scene of a deadly crash.

According to ENews, she was only found guilty of driving under the influence and was sentenced to one year of probation.

O'Keefe's body was found in a snowbank outside a home in Canton on January 29, 2022.

Prosecutors claimed Read drunkenly backed her SUV into O'Keefe and left him in blizzard conditions after dropping him off at a party.

The defense argued that O'Keefe was actually killed inside the house and claimed that Read was being set up to take the blame.

"She didn't hit him," defense attorney Alan Jackson argued in his closing remarks. "John O'Keefe was not hit by a car. The investigation was flawed from the start."

The case, filled with twists and intense public interest, has drawn attention nationwide. It included two trials, multiple witnesses, and accusations of a cover-up involving local law enforcement.

The initial 2024 trial ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.

The second trial began in April 2025, featuring testimonies from forensic experts, O'Keefe's mother, and partygoers present that night.

Karen Read's Emotional Reaction Questioned During Trial

Crash expert Andrew Rentschler testified, "There's no evidence that a sideswipe blow would have caused the type of injuries John had. It would not be possible."

The prosecution relied heavily on Read's emotional behavior after discovering O'Keefe's body, as well as her statements like, "Did I hit him?" heard by witnesses, People said. But the defense insisted her panic was from shock, not guilt.

Complicating the case was the behavior of the lead investigator, Trooper Michael Proctor, who was removed from duty after sending offensive texts about Read and failing to search the party house where O'Keefe was last seen alive.

Though acquitted, Read's legal troubles aren't over. She still faces a civil lawsuit filed by O'Keefe's family, seeking damages over his death.

After the verdict, Read expressed relief but acknowledged the heavy cost. "I've lost my job, my savings, my home—everything," she said previously. "I just want the truth."

This case, which began on a snowy night in 2022, has now left many with more questions than answers—but for Karen Read, the criminal trial is finally behind her.