Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, is in the spotlight after a scandal saw its CEO, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, accused of using her race to brush aside a dispute. The allegations, which stemmed from a purported dispute over the charity's direction, have also been described as hypocritical in light of previous accusations of racism Meghan Markle made against the royal family.

Dr. Chandauka, who chairs Sentebale's board, had been accused of paying the "race card" when questioned on leadership matters.Things are said to have come to a head after Prince Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, stepped down as patrons, suggesting a significant fracture in the organization.

The Daily Telegraph quoted a source as saying, "As soon as anyone turns against [Chandauka], she brings the race card in and she comes for you. She's a very poisonous woman and it's very sad it's come to this."

Claims of Racism and Mismanagement

The dispute was allegedly over fundraising strategies, where Dr. Chandauka wanted to move to Africa. In the aftermath, she said the board displayed "abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir" — a word meaning the specific discrimination against Black women.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said of the situation to The Sun, "The whole situation is obviously very toxic and very difficult."

As for what Harry and Meghan would think of the allegations that arose among them, he pointed out the irony of the couple suddenly finding themselves on the opposite side of a racism dispute after suggesting discrimination within the royal family.

As for the complaint that a small chip is on Meghan's shoulder, Vickers said, "Meghan Markle herself has played this card once or twice rather prominently," referring to her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 where she alleged that members of the royal family did ask about the color the skin of her unborn son, Prince Archie, might be. The British royal family's representative denied.

Harry's Role in Sentebale's Future

Sentebale, which the prince co-founded in 2006 in memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, is created in support of children impacted by poverty, HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "I'm absolutely certain that Harry had no idea this was going to blow up in the way that it has, and it would be the last thing that he wanted. He's very, very distressed about the whole thing."

Harry is said to be still emotionally attached to the organization--which has always been one of his charitable cornerstones alongside the Invictus Games--despite having stepped back from his position.

While tensions remain, experts say the dispute is far from settled. Seward said, "I don't think that Mrs. Chandauka is going to let this go, and I think this will go on and on until there is some kind of resolve."