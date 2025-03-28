Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting closer to the fifth anniversary of their departure from the Royal Family, a royal expert is asking whether the Duke of Sussex is really enjoying his new life in the US.

Speaking to The Sun's royal podcast, veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards shared his take when it comes to the couple's lives post-royalty. He even complimented Meghan for doing her part in her several commitments, but the thing is, he has found Harry missing here.

"In five years' time, I hope Harry's back here working for the Royal Family because I worked with him when he did that, and he was brilliant at it," Edwards said, per The US Mirror. "When I see him in America now, I think he's not fulfilling his full potential. He's playing polo matches and doing very little, while his missus is working her socks off."

Edwards claimed that Netflix's efforts for Meghan involved a lot of planning, filming, and reshooting, but Harry looked more like stepping away from public life.

"Whatever we say about these shows, they take a lot of organizing, a lot of filming and a lot of re-filming and doing it properly, and Harry's not doing anything. In fact, we don't see Harry very much these days," the expert added.

Trump Avoids Clash Over Harry's US Residency

Beyond his career, Prince Harry's legal status in the US has been controversial, as President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue of whether the duke should be allowed to live in the country.

Since the Sussexes moved to California, Trump has left office and made it clear he does not intend to fight Harry's visa. While addressing the matter, he said, "I don't want to do that, I'll leave him alone."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about the subject on GB News and shed light on why Trump was so keen to avoid controversy with Harry.

Fitzwilliams said, "Donald Trump does not want a battle with a member of the Royal Family."

"It would be appealed through the courts, and it would have a huge amount of publicity. Harry is still fifth in line to the throne and is still a member of the Royal Family, that is why Trump does not want that [fight]."