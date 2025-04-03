Actor Mel Gibson has regained his right to own firearms, a decision that has caused a major shake-up within the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Reports indicate that his close relationship with former President Donald Trump played a key role in the decision.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the DOJ, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, approved Gibson's request along with nine others seeking the restoration of their gun rights.

Gibson had been prohibited from owning firearms since his 2011 no-contest plea in a domestic violence case involving his former girlfriend.

The decision sparked internal conflict within the DOJ, leading to the firing of US Pardon Attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer.

According to Oyer, she faced significant pressure to approve Gibson's case despite his prior history.

"Mel Gibson has a personal relationship with President Trump, and that should be sufficient basis for me to make a recommendation," Oyer recalled being told by an official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's office. She refused, and shortly after, she was dismissed.

Oyer, who later wrote an op-ed for Rolling Stone, strongly opposed the decision. "Giving guns back to domestic abusers is a serious matter," she stated. "There are real consequences that flow from people who have a history of domestic violence being in possession of firearms."

Gibson reportedly attempted to purchase a firearm in Nevada but was denied due to his 2011 battery conviction, TMZ said.

That case stemmed from an incident where he allegedly struck his former partner while she was holding their child, resulting in injuries.

His past also includes a 2006 DUI arrest in which he made antisemitic remarks to a police officer, an incident that resurfaced in discussions over his suitability to regain gun rights.

Despite these concerns, Attorney General Bondi ultimately approved Gibson's application, overriding objections from within the DOJ.

Critics argue that this move sets a dangerous precedent by allowing political connections to influence legal decisions. Supporters, however, see it as a case of restoring Second Amendment rights to individuals who have served their legal penalties.

The DOJ has not commented on whether Gibson underwent the same review process as others seeking similar restorations.