Halle Berry rained on the parade of fans that have called for the actress to appear as Storm in the upcoming movie 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

Berry announced the news that she would not be returning as Storm for the movie despite many of her 'X-Men' co-stars being unveiled to be part of the 'Doomsday' cast earlier this month.

"Fans want to see your name on the chair for the next next announcement of 'Avengers: Doomsday.' We didn't see Storm. We want to see your name," Berry was told by the reporter.

Berry revealed that fans will have to keep waiting to hear her name, because she will not be a part of the upcoming movie.

"Keep waiting. It's not going to be there. It's not going to be there," Berry said.

Halle Berry responds to fans hoping to see her return as her X-Men character Storm in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” pic.twitter.com/y1yLoAstCG — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 3, 2025

Berry played Storm in four 'X-Men' movies: 'X-Men,' 'X2: X-Men United,' 'X-Men: The Last Stand' and 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.' While she may not be appearing in the movie, several of her co-stars from the 'X-Men' franchise will be in 'Doomsday.' Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer have all been announced to be making their return.

Berry's fans had hoped that she would be comign back for the movie after Marvel announced that there were still more 'Doomsday' cast members that had yet to be announced.

Berry had in the past expressed interest in returning as Storm for 'Deadpool & Wolverine.'

"Blake [Lively] asked me one time — I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show — and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband's movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me," Berry said, according to ComicBook.com.