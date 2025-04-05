Laurence Fishburne, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Morpheus in The Matrix trilogy, has revealed that he had offered to reprise his role of Morpheus for the 2021 "The Matrix Resurrections." Still, the casting didn't play out the way he had hoped.

Speaking on "The View" on Thursday, the 63-year-old actor shared that he had actively offered his services to the production team of the fourth Matrix movie but said they "didn't respond well" to his proposition.

"I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn't respond well to that. It's not like I didn't say, 'I'd like to offer my services.' I did. For whatever reason, that didn't happen. But that's the truth," he told "The View" co-host Sara Haines.

Notably, other "Matrix" stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith were welcomed back to the film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was tapped to take over the role of Morpheus for the fourth installation.

Morpheus is one of the franchise's most impactful characters due to his role as a visionary leader and mentor. As the captain of the hovercraft Nebuchadnezzar, Morpheus dedicates his life to freeing humanity from the oppressive control of the Matrix, a simulated reality created by sentient machines. His unwavering belief in Neo as "The One" drives the narrative forward, inspiring others to fight for liberation.

Despite being left out, Fishburne has maintained a measured stance on the film. In earlier comments, he described "Resurrections" as "not as bad as I thought it would be" but "not as good as I hoped it would be".

When asked whether he plans to return to the "Matrix" films in the future, Fishburne said it would depend on "how well the script" is written and if the team will offer him a part.

Warner Bros. is currently developing a fifth "Matrix" film, which will be produced by Lana Wachowski and directed by Drew Goddard—known for "The Martian" and "Cabin in the Woods." The cast has not yet been confirmed.