Zoë Kravitz has revealed more details surrounding her split from Channing Tatum.

The actress sat down for a new interview where she shared that despite them no longer being together, she is still appreciative of the time that they got to spend together. Sitting down with Elle Kravitz was asked if her split from Tatum affected their movie 'Blink Twice.'

"Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened," she told the publication.

Kravitz concluded her statement about the relationship by saying that she was "grateful" for the time that they got to spend together.

"I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together," she continued.

The two actors were first romantically linked in 2021 when they were spotted out in New York City together. Shortly after, Tatum spoke to Variety and sang his praises for Kravitz when he appeared for a cover story.

"She's a perfectionist in the best possible way," he told the publication in 2022.

Kravitz and Tatum got engaged in late 2023 and called off the relationship a year later. At the time of the breakup a source disclosed to People that the relationship ended on good terms.

"The split is amicable. They realized they're at different stages in life," the source said.

The insider added that location may have been an issue when it comes to why the couple called off their engagement.

"Channing spends a lot of time in Los Angeles because of his daughter, but Zoë prefers N.Y.C." they added.

"They will continue to work together and are excited about a new project. They both love filming and creating. Channing has a lot of respect for Zoë's focus and passion," the source furthered.

Prior to her relationship with Tatum, Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman and Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan.