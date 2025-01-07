Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have broken up after nearly three years of dating.

Sources close to the couple confirmed the split on Tuesday, saying in a new report that the breakup was mutual and drama-free.

The Elvis actor and the supermodel began dating in late 2021 and were frequently spotted together at events, fashion shows and even family outings.

Their relationship sparked engagement rumors in 2023 when Butler was seen helping Gerber move into a new home. However, those rumors were quickly shut down by insiders at the time.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Break Up

But despite their high-profile romance, Austin Butler, 33, and Kaia Gerber, 23, reportedly grew apart over the last few months, sources now tell TMZ. The two were seen together less often.

Naturally, this led to speculation about their relationship status. Sources now confirm that the split simply came down to timing and different life paths.

Most recently, Kaia celebrated the New Year on a family vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and her brother, Presley, as People showed.

Presley brought along his girlfriend, Isabella Jones, but noticeably absent from the trip was Butler — a detail that raised eyebrows before news of the breakup broke.

This isn't the first time Kaia has weathered a high-profile breakup. Before dating Butler, she was linked to Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

Butler, meanwhile, previously had a long-term relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens, which ended in 2020.

On social media, fans of both stars are already buzzing about their return to single life, with some speculating what's next for the two Hollywood powerhouses.

While Butler continues to enjoy his post-Elvis fame, Gerber remains a standout on the runway and in campaigns for major fashion brands.