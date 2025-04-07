Claim That Usher Caused Couple's Divorce After Viral Interaction With Female Fan Is False, Source Claims: Report
A sensational rumor claiming that a 45-year-old man divorced his wife after she interacted with Usher at a London concert has been labeled completely untrue, according to a report.
The moment in question occurred during Usher's performance at the O2 Arena, where he sang "There Goes My Baby" to a female audience member and offered her two cherries. Their extended eye contact and close physical proximity were met with cheers from the crowd. Some online commenters described the moment as "electric" and "like a private moment."
The story spread across social media over the weekend, with users alleging that the man was upset his wife, who "has never kissed him in public," got intimately close with a "complete stranger in the presence of 20,000 people."
The woman was seen on video responding, "Whatever you want to do." Despite how intimate the interaction may have appeared, AllHipHop reported that the entire divorce story is fabricated. A source told the outlet the viral narrative is not based in truth.
Usher has faced similar public scrutiny in the past. In 2023, he serenaded actress Keke Palmer at his Las Vegas show, leading her then-partner Darius Jackson to criticize her outfit, writing, "It's the outfit tho... you a mom."
Jackson's reaction sparked backlash and brought public attention to their relationship. Palmer later clarified she had no romantic involvement with Usher and called the drama overblown. That incident reportedly contributed to the breakdown of her relationship with Jackson, though the two eventually reached a joint custody agreement over their son, Leo.