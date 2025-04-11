Tiffany Trump, 31, celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first baby with a cheerful Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower in Miami on Sunday, April 6.

The event was hosted by her older half-sister, Ivanka Trump, who helped bring together close family and friends for the special occasion.

The shower also served as the big gender reveal: Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, are expecting a baby boy.

While the event was full of warmth and smiles, both former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were noticeably absent, People said.

According to a Florida source, Melania's decision not to attend wasn't surprising. "She has her own schedule, even on weekends," the source shared. Melania reportedly spent the weekend with her 19-year-old son, Barron Trump.

Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, who was married to Donald Trump from 1993 to 1999, was present and joyful.

She posted heartfelt photos and wrote, "A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany's 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends. Thank you, Ivanka, for hosting such a stunning and heartfelt gathering — a memory we'll cherish forever."

This Sunday, I had so much fun hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany! We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be!



Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to… pic.twitter.com/PTI3OHXyEk — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 8, 2025

Ivanka Leads Baby Shower While Trump Faces Golf Trip Criticism

Ivanka also expressed her love on social media, calling it "the sweetest day" and praising her sister with kind words: "Tiff, you're going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved."

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, and Bettina Anderson, Donald Trump Jr.'s current partner, also joined the celebration.

Even Kimberly Guilfoyle, Don Jr.'s former girlfriend, left a supportive message for Tiffany online, writing, "You look beautiful mama!"

According to HelloMagazine, though it was a family-focused event, Donald Trump was nearby in Miami, staying at Mar-a-Lago.

He spent the weekend golfing and hosting fundraising events, including a LIV Golf tournament.

Some members of Congress, however, criticized the former president—not for skipping the baby shower, but for the high cost of his travel.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett pointed out that his golf outings have cost taxpayers about $30 million in just three months of his second term.

"He has decided that he wanted to play games while the rest of us are really trying to make sure that we can serve the American people," Crockett said.