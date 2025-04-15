According to a New Mexico Department of Public Health report, the $4 million estate, owned by the late actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, was plagued with signs of rodent infestation in several of the buildings on the property.

An investigation in the eight-building complex conducted in March found dead rats, rat droppings, and nesting materials in various apartments following the couple's bodies being found on February 26.

Per TMZ, officials said signs of rodent activity were found in two tiny houses, three storage sheds, three detached garages, and two vehicles. The couple had not seen evidence of pests in their primary home, but the outbuildings presented another story.

Arakawa Death Associated with Hantavirus

Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). This uncommon but frequently deadly illness is acquired through inhalation of aerosolized urine, feces, or saliva of infected rodents, the autopsy concluded.

The classical pianist was said to have passed away on February 12. Traps had also been set around the property, leading officials to believe that Hackman and Arakawa knew about the rodent problem before they died.

"Traps were set up across the area," the report noted, stressing ongoing pest control efforts at the home.

Hackman was suffering from dementia as well but passed away a few days after his wife.

95-year-old Hackman was discovered dead and located near the kitchen. His cause of death was listed as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and he had Alzheimer's disease as well.

Dr Heather Jarrell, now the chief medical examiner in New Mexico, said it was "quite possible" that Hackman, because of his mental state, did not know his wife had died.

Authorities found the couple nine days after Hackman's pacemaker had stopped working, officials said. It is believed he died on or about February 18. Hackman was found in another room, and Arakawa was located in the bathroom.

During more recent years, Hackman and Arakawa, who married in 1991, tended to stay fairly low-key in New Mexico. The discovery of the rodent-infested conditions and tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths has stunned fans and neighbors alike.