HBO's "The Last of Us" returned for its second season, and fans quickly noticed that the show is taking a bolder approach in adapting the acclaimed video game sequel, "The Last of Us Part II."

While the first season closely followed the original game, Season 2 introduces several significant changes to characters, story structure, and even new faces. Here are five key differences between the new season and its video game source material.

1. The Time Jump Is Longer

Both the game and the show begin with a time jump after the events of the first story. However, the show moves the timeline forward by five years, while the game skips ahead by four. This subtle change affects the characters' ages and the dynamics in the Jackson community, setting a slightly different tone for the relationships and events that follow.

2. The Dance Scene's Placement

One of the most memorable moments from the game is the barn dance, where Ellie and Dina share a kiss. In the game, this scene is shown as a flashback much later, near the end of the story. The show, however, places the dance at the end of the season premiere, presenting it in chronological order. This change gives viewers immediate insight into Ellie and Dina's relationship, rather than saving it for a later reveal.

3. New Characters and Expanded Roles

Season 2 introduces new characters not present in the game, such as Gail, Joel's therapist, played by Catherine O'Hara. This addition allows the show to explore Joel's emotional struggles more deeply. The show also expands the role of Eugene, a character only briefly mentioned in the game, giving him a more significant backstory and impact on the plot.

4. Abby's Motives Are Revealed Early

In the video game, Abby's motivations for seeking out Joel are kept a mystery for much of the story, only becoming clear after players spend time with her character. The show, however, reveals Abby's connection to the Fireflies and her desire for revenge against Joel right from the start.

5. Changes to Key Scenes and Character Dynamics

Several important scenes have been restructured or altered. For example, the patrol sequence with Ellie and Dina now includes more characters and a different infected encounter. In the show, Ellie is bitten during this patrol, which does not happen in the game. Additionally, Joel's relationship with Dina is friendlier in the show, and he is shown discussing Ellie with her—something that never occurs in the game.