After two gripping seasons, HBO's "The Last of Us" has become one of television's most talked-about dramas.

The first season introduced viewers to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), survivors in a world devastated by the Cordyceps fungal infection. Joel, a hardened smuggler, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a teenager immune to the infection, across a dangerous America. Their journey is marked by loss, violence, and difficult choices, culminating in Joel's controversial decision to save Ellie from a deadly surgery that could have produced a cure but at the cost of her life.

Season 2 picked up five years later, with Joel and Ellie living in the relative safety of Jackson, Wyoming. Their relationship, however, was strained by secrets and the consequences of Joel's actions. New characters and threats emerged, including Abby, whose quest for vengeance set the stage for further conflict.

With Season 3 already in pre-production, here are five things that could happen next:

1. Ellie and Abby's Final Showdown

Season 3 is expected to continue adapting the events of "The Last of Us Part II." A major focus will likely be the escalating conflict between Ellie and Abby. Their stories, driven by revenge and loss, could culminate in a dramatic confrontation, mirroring the game's intense dual narrative.

2. Abby's Story Takes Center Stage

Showrunners have hinted that Abby's character will become even more central. Viewers may see more of her backstory, motivations, and struggles, providing a deeper understanding of her actions and the cycle of violence that connects her to Ellie.

3. New Factions and Locations

Season 3 will likely expand the world beyond Jackson and Seattle. New factions with different ideologies about survival and rebuilding society are expected to appear. The move to film in Vancouver suggests viewers will see new environments, from urban ruins to wilderness settings.

4. Flashbacks and Time Jumps

To enrich the narrative, the show may use flashbacks and time jumps. This approach could fill in gaps between seasons, explore characters' pasts, and reveal more about the origins and evolution of the Cordyceps infection.