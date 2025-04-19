"Saturday Night Live" has built its reputation on sharp celebrity impressions, but not every star finds the humor flattering. Over the decades, several high-profile figures have spoken out about SNL parodies they found mean-spirited, inaccurate, or just plain unfunny. Here are five of the most criticized SNL impressions, according to the celebrities themselves.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood, star of "Sex Education" and "The White Lotus," recently voiced her disappointment with SNL's take on her character. In a sketch aired in April 2025, Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood's character with exaggerated features, especially her smile. Wood called the impression "mean and unfunny" on Instagram, adding, "There must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

She expressed regret, saying she had enjoyed the show until seeing the parody of herself.

Sarah Palin

Tina Fey's Emmy-winning impression of Sarah Palin became a cultural phenomenon during the 2008 U.S. presidential campaign. While audiences loved the spot-on mimicry, Palin herself was less amused. In the oral history "Live From New York," Palin said, "I know that they portrayed me as an idiot, and I hated that."

She joked that Fey should "pay for my kid's braces" with the money earned from the impression.

Anderson Cooper

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was not pleased with Jon Rudnitsky's 2015 impression of him. Cooper said on "Watch What Happens Live" that the portrayal was "not particularly good" and criticized it for focusing solely on his sexuality.

"It was like the only thing he knew about me was that I'm gay, so that's sort of what we went with," Cooper remarked.

Kathie Lee Gifford

Kristen Wiig's over-the-top impression of Kathie Lee Gifford as a bumbling, disoriented host did not sit well with the former "Today" show star. Gifford publicly stated, "Everyone seems to enjoy it, but I don't think it's that funny. Can't she get another job?"

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been parodied by several SNL cast members, but Alec Baldwin's impression during Trump's presidency drew particular ire. Trump repeatedly criticized the show on social media, calling Baldwin's portrayal "unwatchable" and even suggesting the show should be investigated.