Amanda Bynes is officially back in the spotlight — and in a way no one saw coming. The former Nickelodeon star, now 39, just launched her very own OnlyFans page, marking her first major public move in over 15 years since stepping away from Hollywood.

OnlyFans, the subscription-based platform known for its often NSFW content, blew up during the pandemic, with celebs like Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, and Denise Richards cashing in big by posting risqué material. But Bynes is taking a totally different route.

In a recent Instagram Story, she told fans not to expect anything explicit. No sleazy posts, no shock value. She says she's on the platform just to connect directly with her supporters and chat in the DMs — and that she's genuinely excited to be doing it.

That access doesn't come cheap, though. A subscription to her page runs $50 a month. So far, she's only posted two mirror selfies: one in a black sports bra and another showing off her platinum blonde hair and bold makeup, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

Bynes left the entertainment world in 2010 and shifted her focus to fashion and art. After facing a very public battle with mental health and substance issues, she was placed under a conservatorship in 2013 that lasted nine years. During that time, she studied at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and earned an Associate of Arts degree in 2014.

It remains to be seen how Bynes would fare now that her conservatorship is over and her next chapter is underway.

Bynes has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, dealing with mental health challenges and living under a conservatorship from 2013 until 2022.

The former child star hasn't acted since her role in "Easy A" in 2010. She made a brief return in 2023 as co-host of "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast," but stepped away after just one episode, reportedly to pursue a manicurist license.

