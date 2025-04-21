Nearly five decades after his death, Elvis Presley remains one of the most iconic figures in music history.

But a new book alleges the King of Rock 'n' Roll believed he was far more than a superstar — he thought he was a mystical being with supernatural powers and ties to the occult.

In The Occult Elvis: The Mystical and Magical Life of the King, author Miguel Conner claims that Presley believed he could heal the sick, manipulate the weather, and project himself across the universe.

Drawing on interviews and unpublished accounts, Conner paints a picture of a man deeply immersed in spirituality, mysticism, and what some might call magic.

"Elvis often thought he was a prophet," said his longtime friend Bill Browder.

"He was very religious. Everything in his life was connected to spirituality."

According to the book, as per DailyMail, Presley told friends he had repeated encounters with aliens, beginning in childhood.

In one conversation with friend Wanda June Hill, Presley reportedly said he wasn't of this Earth but from Jupiter's ninth moon.

He described himself as glowing and surrounded by an aura.

Conner, who became fascinated with Presley after a personal experience with the psychoactive drink ayahuasca, writes that the star believed his destiny had been revealed to him by extraterrestrials during a vision of himself in a white jumpsuit.

That belief, Conner argues, shaped much of Presley's life and sense of purpose..

Presley's Christian Faith

Presley's interest in metaphysical subjects was also influenced by his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, who were Pentecostals.

As a member of the Assembly of God Church, Presley was raised on the teachings of faith healing and speaking in tongues.

Later in life, he reportedly read over a thousand books on new-age spirituality.

His hairdresser and close confidant, Larry Geller, became a spiritual guide to Presley after the two met in 1964.

Geller introduced Presley to alternative religious ideas and esoteric texts.

The two became so close that Priscilla Presley and Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, reportedly grew suspicious.

According to Conner, Parker once invited Geller to dinner and placed his hand on his thigh under the table — a move Geller interpreted as probing the nature of his relationship with the singer.

Conner writes that Presley believed two beings spiritually guided him:

Jesus and the spirit of his stillborn twin brother, Jesse.

Presley reportedly called Jesse his "psychic twin" or "original bodyguard" and believed he possessed spiritual abilities of his own.

Presley's Miraculous Healing Powers

Among Presley's most extraordinary claims were accounts of miraculous healing.

He reportedly healed ailments ranging from headaches to stomach cancer with the laying on of hands and prayer.

Priscilla Presley claimed he cured her headaches, while Ginger Alden, his girlfriend in his final years, said he relieved her nausea.

Jerry Schilling, a member of Presley's inner circle, said the singer once relieved his back pain after a motorcycle accident by placing his hands on his back and praying.

"Whatever Elvis did somehow worked," Schilling said.

There were also multiple reports of unexplained phenomena.

One night in 1966, Presley and bodyguard Sonny West reportedly witnessed a UFO over Presley's Bel Air mansion.

West believed Presley had been abducted. "If they make contact, we can't be afraid because they are not going to hurt us," Presley reportedly said.

On another occasion, Presley told a girlfriend that he had been capable of astral projection since childhood.

He described being able to see "cosmic waves of energy" and track "heavenly bodies and their paths" while gazing at the night sky.

The belief in his divine mission was so strong that Presley reportedly told friends his fame was not a coincidence but a way to show others "the path to other realms of existence."

Despite his spiritual explorations, Presley maintained a strong connection to Christianity throughout his life.

Conner argues that Presley was a Christian mystic or gnostic — someone who saw no contradiction in blending Bible readings with Tibetan chants or Egyptian talismans.

"Elvis believed in magic," Conner writes. "He believed he was here for a purpose — not just as a singer, but as a shaman."

Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42. His legacy endures not only in music but now, for some, as a subject of spiritual fascination.