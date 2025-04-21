Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are reportedly in discussions with Vogue magazine for an exclusive deal to cover their upcoming wedding.

While neither Bezos nor Sanchez has confirmed the Vogue deal, Sanchez has previously shared personal moments with the magazine, including her reaction to Bezos's proposal and her excitement about becoming "Mrs. Bezos".

The Amazon founder and the Emmy-winning journalist are set to marry in a highly anticipated ceremony in Venice, Italy, this June, after nearly two years of wedding planning and widespread media speculation. The couple, who became engaged in May 2023 during a summer trip to Europe, have kept most details of their wedding private. However, recent reports confirm that invitations have been sent to about 200 guests, including high-profile names such as Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss, and Bill Gates.

Preparations for the wedding are already underway, with reports indicating a three-day celebration aboard Bezos's $500 million superyacht, Koru, anchored in the Venice lagoon, according to CNN.

Sanchez, who has joked about using Pinterest for wedding inspiration, has also confirmed she will take Bezos's last name after the ceremony. Fashion experts speculate she may wear multiple designer gowns throughout the festivities, with Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, and Dolce & Gabbana among the likely choices.

Bezos and Sanchez's relationship began in 2018, when both were married, with Bezos to MacKenzie Scott and Sánchez to Patrick Whitesell. They met through mutual friends, including Whitesell, and initially kept their romance private. However, in January 2019, the National Enquirer exposed their affair, publishing intimate text messages and photos. This led to Bezos announcing his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, and Sánchez filing for divorce from Whitesell shortly after.

In May 2023, Bezos proposed to Sánchez on his yacht.