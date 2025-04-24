Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's Los Angeles home was the target of a fake 911 call on Tuesday night, prompting a full police response to what turned out to be a false report of gunfire.

The incident, which happened around 8:40 pm, is now under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities responded swiftly to Gordon Ramsay's Bel Air mansion following a report that claimed an armed individual had opened fire at the property.

When police arrived, they found no signs of trouble. Upon arrival, officers found the property calm and undisturbed, with no signs of any unusual activity or disturbance.

Neighbors also confirmed to officers that they hadn't heard or seen anything unusual.

Sources told TMZ that Ramsay, 58, was not at home at the time. It's also believed his wife, Tana Ramsay, and their four children were not there either.

🚨Sad News: Chef Gordon Ramsay home in Los Angeles was targeted yesterday in a Swatting Call pic.twitter.com/6mtM9o0bR3 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 24, 2025

Police Swarm Gordon Ramsay's Mansion After False 911 Call

Police believe the call was part of a dangerous trend known as "swatting." In these types of pranks, someone falsely reports a serious crime to get emergency responders to swarm a home. These hoax calls can waste resources and put innocent lives at risk.

"This was clearly a swatting incident," an LAPD spokesperson told reporters. "We are treating it seriously and have opened an investigation." At this time, no arrests have been made in relation to the false report.

Unfortunately, Ramsay is not the first celebrity in Los Angeles to be targeted. Just two weeks ago, rapper Nicki Minaj's Hidden Hills home was also swatted. Officers received a report of a shooting, only to find no crime had occurred, NY Post said.

Other stars who have been victims of swatting include Jennifer Aniston, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Chris Brown. Influencer Kelsey Darragh also spoke out about her experience, sharing how terrifying it was to suddenly find dozens of police officers outside her home in the middle of the night.

"It's upsetting and so intrusive," Darragh said in a podcast episode. "I got so nervous every night after that, wondering if it would happen again." As for Ramsay, his team has not yet released a statement on the incident.