A fan reaction quickly went viral after Travis Scott's unexpected move at WWE's Elimination Chamber event. User @poporazzy posted on Threads, "I guess someone forgot to tell Travis that you aren't supposed to actually hit the other wrestler."

Scott made headlines when he stepped into the ring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the March 1 event in Toronto. As his song "FE!N" blasted through the speakers, Scott joined The Rock to confront WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

The moment turned chaotic when Cena shocked fans by betraying Rhodes and siding with The Rock. Scott then took it further, delivering a hard slap to Rhodes while he was on the mat.

At a press conference after the event, The Rock commented on Scott's participation. "He wanted to get his hands bloody. I whispered to him as he was going out [to the ring]. I said, 'If you're gonna get your hands bloody, make it count.' He slapped the shit out of Cody tonight. He was really, really hyped up."

Johnson also hinted at Scott's deeper interest in wrestling. "He loves the business... Some want to get involved and then some, like Travis, deeply want to get involved. And that's what you saw tonight."

Further fueling speculation, Johnson teased, "Yes, that's why we're doing it. I love Travis. That's my guy." He also spoke of forming "an alliance with The Final Boss and Travis Scott."

The moment sparked debate online. User @josho250 explained, "He open hand smacked him. Him being who he is as their 'celebrity guest' they all Cody included probably told him 'just smack me as hard as you can.'"

With rumors swirling, many are now wondering if Scott will officially enter the WWE ring.