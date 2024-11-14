Sophie Turner could soon be traveling from Westeros to a deep, dark tomb.

According to Deadline, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's upcoming live action 'Tomb Raider' series is nearly set to cast the 28-year-old 'Game of Thrones' star as heroine Lara Croft.

Turner is currently in negotiations to take on the mantle of the popular video game protagonist, who has been played on the big screen by names like Alicia Vikander and Angelina Jolie.

Prime Video's Tomb Raider show is the latest in a long line of adaptations of the classic game series that found fame on PlayStation in the '90s. 'Fleabag' star and creator Waller-Bridge is heading up the project, though little is known about the series beyond potential casting at the moment.

There have been multiple films and animated adaptations of the games, which find Lara Croft doing what she does best: exploring tombs, taking on murderous villains, and finding treasure. The fan-favorite character is known for being a femme fatale with a curvy body and British accent, though her portrayal has evolved over the years.

With Turner's potential casting, however, fans aren't exactly happy to see the actress donning Lara's signature braids and Daisy Dukes.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on Turner as Croft, and the responses came swiftly with an overwhelmingly negative majority making one thing clear: they aren't so hot on this casting choice.

i’d rather eat a brick than to see sophie bland turner as lara croft please don’t do this @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/QYzPY5G4Fx — amy (@gregsnders) November 14, 2024

Alicia Vikander, an Oscar winner, could have kept playing Lara Croft. I understand MGM is now owned by Amazon, but it feels like madness to pivot to Sophie Turner. pic.twitter.com/xzMVaDFjOl — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) November 14, 2024

God please no — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) November 14, 2024

they ruined lara croft once they’ll do it again — ً (@americanreqiuem) November 14, 2024

horrible casting, they can keep it — harv (@harvv) November 14, 2024

Why Sophie Turner? She may be a good actress, but she is not Lara Croft. They are trying to push a known name for the role so bad. I don’t feel good about this. I hope they prove me wrong. I want it to suced. #TombRaider — Brian⚡️ (@BrianAlicea3) November 14, 2024

Fans have questioned Turner's ability to embody the character as well as the decision to snub previous live action Croft Alicia Vikander for a sequel to the 2018 film 'Tomb Raider'.

One of the 'Game of Thrones' alum's last major movie roles was 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix', which some viewers have admitted have soured them on Turner taking over as Croft.

Other fans aren't so keen on seeing a potentially new direction for the character herself, who has changed significantly over the years since her inception.

There's no set date for when the new 'Tomb Raider' series is set to premiere, and no official confirmation that Turner will take on the role just yet.