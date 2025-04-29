Meghan Markle has firmly addressed recent rumors about her marriage and dismissed speculations of a split.

In a rare and candid interview on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" podcast, released this week, the Duchess of Sussex spoke openly about her relationship, describing it as stronger than ever. The host also asked her if she believed in expressing her confidence that their marriage would last a lifetime.

"Yes," she replied enthusiastically. My husband's very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful."

The duchess, 43, also described Harry as a "great partner," which is also a direct reaction to the royal recently saying that he supports Markle's "work endeavors," including her lifestyle brand, "As Ever."

Rumors about their marriage have circulated for years, but speculation intensified early this year. The main triggers for the wave of gossip include the couple's separate public appearances. For example, Prince Harry traveled alone to the DealBook Summit in New York, while Meghan appeared solo at The Paley Center for Media Gala and other red-carpet events.

These separate commitments led to claims that the couple were "leading separate lives" and that Meghan had grown tired of being seen as part of a "package deal." Reports also highlighted that both were focusing on different business ventures, with Meghan launching her lifestyle brand and Harry continuing his charity work.

Tabloid reports and anonymous insiders fueled the narrative, with some claiming the couple were planning to live "completely separate lives" and that Harry was spending more time away from Meghan. There were even rumors that Meghan's team had approached publishers about a potential tell-all book in the event of a divorce, though these claims were denied and reportedly left Meghan "devastated."

Some outlets suggested that studios and networks were hoping for a split to capitalize on the story and that Meghan's new projects could be part of a post-divorce strategy. However, these claims remain unverified and are often contradicted by sources close to the couple.