Jeremy Renner has shared more details about the aftermath of the devastating snow plough accident that nearly killed him, particularly on the personal and professional transformation that resulted from the experience.

The Marvel star, who was crushed by a 14,000lb snow plough on New Year's Day 2023, breaking 38 bones, says that despite the pain and ongoing recovery, "he wouldn't turn back the clock."

However, he would never reprise his role in "Hawkeye" because Disney had already insulted him, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

He revealed that he was made an "insult offer" of only half his previous pay to reprise his character." He questioned the motive behind the pay cut, wondering whether it had been reduced because of his injuries.

The two-time Oscar nominee, known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and Disney+ series, insists the traumatic experience has changed his outlook.

"The near-death experience has transformed his life – making it far simpler, better, and more stress-free than before."

Renner described the clarity he felt in the moment he regained consciousness after the accident.

"His first thought when he regained consciousness was that he could wipe his future packed diary of filming commitments clear – and a feeling of delight that he was free to do what he wanted."

While he hasn't ruled out returning to the screen, Renner says he is now far more selective. "He said he will now be much choosier and put other parts of his life first before taking roles."

That includes choosing projects that allow him to be present for his 12-year-old daughter, Ava. This means accepting roles to be done in locations where he can take his 12-year-old daughter Ava with him, so these work trips can also become family breaks.

Jeremy Renner's Near Death Experience

Renner's accident occurred as he was attempting to prevent his 27-year-old nephew, Alexander Fries, from being crushed by the vehicle outside his Lake Tahoe home.

The actor slipped on ice while rushing to stop the plough.

The injuries he sustained were catastrophic, which included 14 broken ribs, a spinal fracture, a broken tibia, a punctured lung, a sliced liver, a broken and dislocated collarbone, a smashed-up jaw, and an eyeball that popped out of its socket, which he could see with his other eye.