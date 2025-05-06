Megan Fox is reportedly focused on their co-parenting relationship following a public situation in Las Vegas where Machine Gun Kelly got close to actress Sydney Sweeney.

The actress is trying to get used to her new normal after calling it quits with MGK – and she still reportedly hopes he will step up as a father, a source close to Fox shared.

The "Transformers" actress, who gave birth to their daughter in March, is concentrating on the future of their family dynamic, the insider explained.

"She was excited about becoming a parent with him, but things fell apart," the insider told Daily Mail. "She still believes that deep down, he is a great father, especially to his older daughter, and hopes he will prioritize his family moving forward."

Despite their complicated relationship, Fox remains optimistic about co-parenting. The source emphasized that Fox "expects him to make this work, even if their romantic relationship hasn't."

Flirty Las Vegas Moment with Sydney Sweeney

Machine Gun Kelly's latest flirtation with the "Euphoria" actress at a Las Vegas event only complicates that relationship with Fox even further.

The couple looked cozy and relaxed as they were pictured laughing and hugging up a storm for the cameras at the event. Fellow partygoer Patrick Schwarzenegger was also spotted socializing with the pair.

This is after Sweeney's high-profile split with her then-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, with whom she was scheduled to marry this spring.

Newly-single Sydney Sweeney shares intimate moment with MGK in Las Vegas👀 pic.twitter.com/ikGOApeRmH — Pop Tales (@Pop_Tales) May 5, 2025

Fox's Desire for Stability

Despite the public flirtation, the source close to Fox reiterated that her primary concern remains the well-being of their daughter. "She wants him to focus on being a good dad," the insider added. "It's all about what is best for their child."

Fox and MGK's relationship has been rocky, breaking up and getting back together multiple times since they began dating in 2020. The two became engaged in January 2022, with Kelly proposing with a custom-designed, $340,000 ring. But their relationship came crashing down later that year after Kelly was accused of cheating.

Fox dropped a bombshell for fans in November of 2022, posing nude for a photo shoot to reveal her pregnancy with MGK. The pair had their daughter in March, after a trying time for Fox, who endured a miscarriage in 2023.

Amid their up-and-down relationship, sources say Fox has no plan to date Machine Gun Kelly romantically. Fox is dedicated to co-parenting, but "that's it," a source told People magazine.

"The relationship is still complicated," another source told Us Weekly. "It's a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had."