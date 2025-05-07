The Golden Globes have added a new category that will focus on the growing world of podcasts.

In a post to their X account on March 7, the award show announced that they would be adding the Best Podcast award. The post also revealed that the new award would be implemented at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in 2026.

Mic-drop! We have a new #GoldenGlobes award category - Best Podcast 🎙️



This new award will debut at the 83rd Golden Globes - January 11, 2026 on @CBS and @paramountplus



More information on eligibility will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/S1NcUseMDD — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) May 7, 2025

The award will include audio and visual podcasts and will focus on those that have made a lasting impact over the last year. The top 25 podcasts will be eligible to qualify for the award and then they will be cut down to six. However, more specific guidelines have not been revealed at this time.

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, released a statement to Variety about the induction of the new award category.

"As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling. Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations," Hoehne shared.

"The Golden Globes have always celebrated the best in film and television. Now, we're making room for new voices and formats to be heard," Hoehne added.

Comedienne Nikki Glaser will return to host the 2026 Golden Globes and the award show is slated to air on Jan. 11, 2026. She previously hosted the 2025 edition of the show as well.

Other award shows have since made room for podcasts such as The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and the British Podcast Awards.