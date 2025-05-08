Ben Affleck is speaking out with compassion for Britney Spears, sharing how her past media struggles reminded him of his own battles with fame.

The actor, 52, reflected on the pressures of life in the spotlight during an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast.

"I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears," Affleck said. "I didn't know her, but you saw all this stuff that came through. People were following her around when she may or may not have been having trouble."

Spears, now 43, was famously placed under a conservatorship in 2008 after facing personal challenges. That legal arrangement lasted for 13 years, ending in 2021, US Magazine said.

Affleck suggested that the constant attention from paparazzi may have made things worse for Spears.

"It seemed like the cycle of people yelling at her and following her was stirring up the situation even more," he explained. "They're poking at her, and then the world only sees the reaction. It became a kind of cultural cruelty."

Ben Affleck Says Media Creates False Image of Celebrities

The "Accountant 2" star didn't point to a specific moment in his own life but hinted that his experiences with invasive media helped him understand Spears' position.

"When people take your photo every time you're upset, it paints a false picture," he added. "That's when I realized this isn't news—it's not even real."

While Affleck stated that he never personally knew Spears, the pop star claimed otherwise earlier this year.

According to DailyMail , in a since-deleted Instagram post from February, Spears shared a photo of herself with Affleck and songwriter Diane Warren.

"Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night?" she wrote, adding, "I honestly forgot ... that's crazy!!!"

Affleck has not confirmed the story, though he was seen smiling when asked about it by a photographer shortly after the post.

During the podcast, Affleck also opened up about his discomfort with constant attention. He said that public interest can hurt an actor's ability to connect with audiences. "If people see me eating lunch one day, they might not believe my movie character the next," he said.

Affleck's comments give a rare look at how fame affects stars in deeply personal ways.