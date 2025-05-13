Actress Patricia Clarkson recently revisited a funny and awkward memory involving pop star Justin Timberlake while filming the 2011 movie "Friends With Benefits."

Speaking on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," Clarkson shared that she accidentally walked in on Timberlake during a scene where he was completely naked — and she saw everything, US Magazine said.

"I had to walk in on him and Mila Kunis during a scene, and he was nude," Clarkson explained. "I saw everything, and he is really gifted."

This isn't the first time the 65-year-old actress has mentioned the incident. Back in 2018, she made headlines for talking about Timberlake's manhood, joking that the film crew "couldn't contain it." She added again during Thursday's episode that Timberlake is "a gorgeous man."

Host Andy Cohen playfully asked if Timberlake had ever thanked her for the compliment. Clarkson responded with a laugh, "No. I was afraid I would hear from his wife because I wanted it clear that I saw it on set."

She added that she never heard from anyone — "and now I am angry," she joked.

Jessica Biel Stands by Justin Timberlake Through Ups and Downs

Timberlake, 44, is now married to actress Jessica Biel. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have two sons, Silas and Phineas.

While Biel hasn't publicly commented on Clarkson's remarks, she has often spoken warmly about their relationship, especially as they approach over a decade of marriage.

Biel once said that Timberlake reminds her they need to "keep dating" even though they're married, showing how the couple works to keep their bond strong.

Despite some past bumps — including Timberlake's 2024 arrest for a DWI — the couple appears to remain united, with Biel continuing to support Timberlake on his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

According to DailyMail, Timberlake himself has had his share of uncomfortable public moments. In December 2024, fans poked fun after a wardrobe mishap during one of his shows drew attention to his crotch area.

A harness he wore on stage caused a bit more attention than expected, leading to viral fan reactions online.

Clarkson's recent comments, though humorous, brought back memories of the film and a scene neither she — nor likely Timberlake — will soon forget.