The Duchess of Sussex faces allegations of significant price markup after investigators discovered her As Ever tea products appear to be manufactured by Republic of Tea, a California-based company, and sold at nearly three times the original price.

Website metadata discovered on As Ever's product pages initially displayed "Brand: republic-of-tea" before being changed to "As Ever store" after media inquiries. The revelation emerged when internet users examining the source code of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand website found evidence linking her herbal teas to the established tea manufacturer, as first revealed by Daily Mail.

Republic of Tea, headquartered in Larkspur, California, operates manufacturing facilities in Nashville, Illinois, and has previously produced branded teas for Netflix's Bridgerton series. The company sells Natural Hibiscus Tea Bags for approximately $11.50 for 36 teabags, working out to roughly 32 cents per bag. In contrast, As Ever charges $12 for just 12 teabags, costing $1 per bag. The pricing disparity becomes more stark when comparing equivalent quantities. Republic of Tea offers 36 hibiscus tea bags for between $11.50 and $14.00, while purchasing the same quantity from As Ever would cost $36.

It is important to note that the same metadata allegedly appeared on the pages featuring Meghan's signature flower sprinkles, sold at $15.

Sources close to Meghan confirmed Republic of Tea serves as her supplier but maintained that her blend differs from what the company offers under its own label. The Mail also pointed that Meghan's tea bags are triangular while those from Republic of Tea are round.

Furthermore, As Ever's website acknowledges partnerships with "best-in-class vendors to bring our product ideas to life," describing how they translate "our founder's recipes and bespoke concepts into beautiful, scalable goods". The site's shipping policy explicitly states that "products are delivered from the Republic of Tea's fulfillment centers".

Despite the controversy, As Ever's products continue to sell rapidly. The brand's second product drop on June 20 sold out within hours. The original As Ever launch in April sold out in under 45 minutes.