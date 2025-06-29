A new twist has emerged in the legal battle involving Vin Diesel, as the actor's attorney, Bryan Freedman, is being accused of aggressive conduct during a recent deposition-related meeting.

Freedman, who is representing Diesel in a sexual battery case filed by former assistant Asta Jonasson, is alleged to have verbally attacked and nearly thrown a punch at opposing counsel Matthew Hale.

The claims were made in documents filed by Jonasson's team, requesting the court to compel Diesel's appearance at a deposition and to consider sanctions.

According to Hale, the incident occurred on June 23 during a discussion about Diesel's unavailability for his scheduled June 24 and 25 deposition.

Freedman reportedly entered the room, refused to explain Diesel's absence, called Hale a "moron," and escalated the situation by rushing toward him and using a slur. Hale says Freedman raised his fist but stopped short of physical contact — behavior Hale viewed as intimidation.

A source close to Freedman strongly denied the accusations, telling TMZ that Hale was actually the aggressor.

The source said Hale leaned forward and shouted at Freedman when told Diesel would not appear.

They also claimed Freedman never cursed, raised a hand, or acted inappropriately, arguing that no restraining order was filed, which they say supports their version of events.

Four Claims Dropped in Vin Diesel's Ongoing Lawsuit

While this confrontation has drawn attention, it comes on the heels of a key legal win for Diesel.

On June 3, Judge Daniel M. Crowley dismissed four of Jonasson's claims tied to California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, ruling they were time-barred due to a failure to file a complaint within the required one-year window.

According to People, Freedman spoke out following the ruling, stating, "It is unfortunate that a person who worked for the company for less than two weeks 15 years ago in another state is allowed to use the California court system to assert such baseless claims."

He added that the court's decision to dismiss half of the case shows the suit's lack of merit.

Freedman continued, "Next, we will present irrefutable evidence that the remaining fictitious allegations alleged herein did not occur and finally end what remains of this maliciously filed lawsuit."

Jonasson's attorney responded, saying they "respectfully disagree" with the ruling and emphasized the court made "no factual findings" that would affect the rest of the case, which includes serious claims like sexual battery and wrongful termination.