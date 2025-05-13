Former President Donald Trump sparked headlines on Monday after joking about a wealthy friend's failed experience with a popular weight-loss drug during a White House speech.

While signing a new executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, Trump shared the story of a "very rich, very successful" businessman who told him the Ozempic-style "fat shot" wasn't working.

"A friend of mine who's a businessman — most of you would've heard of him," Trump began, according to video clips shared on X (formerly Twitter). "He's highly neurotic, a brilliant businessman, seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug."

Trump recently pointed out a major difference in prescription drug prices between the US and the UK He said an unnamed friend had called him from London after buying a weight-loss medication there for just $88.

According to Trump, the same drug costs around $1,300 in New York. "It's not working," Trump joked, as the audience laughed, PageSix said.

According to Trump, the friend was shocked by the price difference and said both versions came from the same manufacturer.

Trump claimed he brought the pricing issue to a top pharmaceutical executive. After some debate, Trump said the executive admitted, "You got me. I can no longer justify [the price difference]."

While former President Donald Trump did not identify the businessman in his story, social media quickly buzzed with guesses and speculation about his identity.

Trump called Ozempic “the fat shot drug” 😂😂😂 Im dying 🤣 and I feel sorry for the people out there who won’t allow themselves to see how utterly HILARIOUS he is. pic.twitter.com/PAXXBNDdRn — MelanieIrvine (@CrunchyMAGAMama) May 12, 2025

Trump Criticizes US Prescription Drug Prices While Sharing Ozempic Story

According to NYPost, some users guessed Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has previously admitted to using weight-loss drugs and once referred to himself as "Ozempic Santa."

Others suggested New York billionaire John Catsimatidis or even joked Trump could've been talking about himself—something he's denied.

"Which fat businessman is he talking about???" one user posted, while another added, "It's probably Elon, but who knows?"

The light-hearted story came as Trump signed an executive order aimed at lowering drug costs by requiring programs like Medicare and Medicaid to match prices paid in other developed countries.

Former President Donald Trump recently criticized the high cost of prescription drugs in the United States, stating that Americans pay significantly more than those in other countries.

He pointed out that US consumers often face drug prices up to eight times higher than what people in other nations pay.

He criticized pharmaceutical companies for long blaming high costs on research and development. "Other countries should pay for research and development too," Trump argued.

The new policy threatens antitrust actions if companies don't comply, though it's unclear how private markets will be affected. Trump said the move could cut costs by up to 90%, promising "fairness to America."