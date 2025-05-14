A shocking kidnapping attempt in central Paris has sparked international concern after video footage captured masked attackers targeting the daughter of a cryptocurrency CEO and her young child in broad daylight.

The attack happened Tuesday morning

The attack happened Tuesday morning, less than two miles from the Paris courthouse.

According to France 24, the 34-year-old woman, identified as the daughter of the CEO of Paymium, a cryptocurrency exchange, and her 2-year-old daughter were walking on a busy street when a group of masked men ambushed them.



Security video shows the attackers, armed with knives, attempting to force the woman and her toddler into a white delivery van marked "Chronopost."

The child's father, 30, jumped in front of the attackers, shielding his family and taking several punches and possibly a stab wound, as reported by Le Parisien.

Paris Kidnapping Attempt Foiled by Hero with Fire Extinguisher

The scene turned when a brave passerby rushed toward the group with a fire extinguisher, swinging it at the attackers and forcing them to flee.

According to the NY Post, the suspects sped off but later abandoned their vehicle near Rue Pache in the 11th arrondissement.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway. Authorities are treating the case as an organized crime involving attempted kidnapping, aggravated violence with weapons, and participation in a criminal conspiracy.

"This was not a random attack," a source close to the investigation told French media. "Given the family's ties to cryptocurrency, the motive appears to be financial."

This incident highlights a growing trend of targeted attacks on crypto holders. Experts say digital assets, unlike traditional currency, can be challenging to track and recover once stolen, making crypto millionaires easy targets.

In one similar case earlier this year, the co-founder of the Ledger crypto company and his wife were kidnapped from their home in France and held for ransom.

