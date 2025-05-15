Rapper Tory Lanez's legal team says they have new evidence that could change everything in the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion.

At a press conference held by the nonprofit Unite the People, a former bodyguard of Kelsey Harris, Megan's former best friend, claims Harris admitted to pulling the trigger.

Walter Roberts, a legal consultant for the group, read a statement from the bodyguard, Bradley James.

According to TMZ, James said he heard Harris say she fired the gun three times before Lanez tried to stop her. He stated that Lanez grabbed her arm, and during the struggle, the gun went off two more times.

"Mr. James informed us he had no legal agreement stopping him from speaking, and he came forward because his conscience wouldn't let him stay silent," Roberts told reporters.

Rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty in December 2022 on three felony charges, including assault with a firearm. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence following the conviction.

The shooting happened after a party in Hollywood Hills, and prosecutors said Lanez shot Megan in the foot during an argument. But Lanez has always said he didn't do it.

Lanez Legal Team Demands Review of Case, Claims Trial Was Unfair

Lanez's legal team now argues that the trial was unfair. They say there were three people in the car that night, but only Lanez's DNA was tested, AllHipHop said.

"There was also unknown DNA found on the gun," Roberts added.

Roberts and others at the press event are asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to look into the case.

They believe Lanez was wrongly convicted and deserve another chance. "This isn't about fame," said Roberts. "This is about fairness and justice."

A neutral witness from the trial, Sean Kelly, had also testified that he saw "two women fighting" before the shooting, which supports this new story.

The press conference included support from Lanez's father, SonStar, who said he holds no anger toward Megan but wants justice for his son. Political strategist Diana London also spoke, saying the case reminds her of past wrongful convictions.

Lanez's situation has grown more serious. Just days ago, he was stabbed 14 times by another inmate and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's team responded to these new claims, asking for more details. Former LA County District Attorney George Gascon and Kelsey Harris did not comment.