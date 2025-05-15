Sean "Diddy" Combs has been slapped with a surprising new lawsuit for rape, with the complainant making a shocking claim about the size of his manhood.

The woman, only named as Jane Doe in court documents obtained by TMZ, claims she met the music mogul in May 2001 and went with him to nightclubs, a restaurant, and his New York City recording studio. The incident of the alleged assault, according to the lawsuit, was in July 2001 when Diddy took her to his apartment after a night out and locked her in his bedroom.

Allegations Detail Disturbing Encounter

Doe claims that the former Bad Boy Records boss forced her onto his bed, placed his hand around her throat, and said, "I'm going to suck the life out of you." She alleges he then unbuckled his pants, revealing an erect penis that she describes as "the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll."

The woman says she felt "relieved" by what she perceived as the small size of his penis, believing that intercourse would not be physically painful. However, she said in the lawsuit that she repeatedly told Diddy to stop and that she did not consent, but he reportedly overpowered her and ejaculated on her body.

Afterward, Doe allegedly ran to the bathroom to clean herself up, then left the apartment while Diddy was lying naked on the bed. She was pointed toward the door by bodyguards and was escorted home by Diddy's team and a friend.

In today's new matter of Doe v. Combs,@TootsieRoll enters the chat. pic.twitter.com/RC9wnCetlS — 🧑‍⚖️ The Diddy Docket (@diddydocket) May 15, 2025

The rape, Doe says, has traumatized her, forced her into psychotherapy and created emotional and physical damage. She is now suing for damages over the alleged abuse, trauma, and mental suffering.

This new lawsuit comes as Diddy is on trial in New York City in an ongoing sex trafficking trial that started May 5. The rapper has previously vehemently denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a previous statement on the case, Combs' lawyers said, "Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor. No matter how many lawsuits are filed — especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims — it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."

They added, "We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court."