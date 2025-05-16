Aubrey O'Day, former singer of the girl group Danity Kane, is expected to testify in the high-profile trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Sources confirmed that O'Day, 41, has been subpoenaed and is now in New York City to take the stand either this week or next.

The trial, which started with jury selection on May 5, officially opened with arguments on May 12.

Diddy, 55, is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. In a recent development, he has officially entered a plea of not guilty to all the charges brought against him.

"It's nerve-wracking, but she's ready. She's not going to back down. She wants justice for everyone," an insider told Us Weekly, noting that O'Day may also be working on a project related to the case.

O'Day hinted at her trip to New York in an Instagram post on May 14, sharing a video captioned, "Hey New York!!! Where y'all think I should head first?" She included a scale emoji, a common symbol for justice.

O'Day Breaks Silence, Set to Testify in Diddy's Criminal Case

Her connection to Combs dates back to 2005, when she appeared on MTV's "Making the Band 3." O'Day became a breakout star and was chosen by Combs to join Danity Kane under his label, Bad Boy Records.

However, in 2008, Diddy publicly removed her from the group during the finale of "Making the Band 4."

Over the past few years, O'Day has openly shared details about her history with Combs, speaking candidly about their past experiences.

According to Extra, following his arrest in September 2024, she posted on X (formerly Twitter), "The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me."

When speaking to People magazine, O'Day said, "There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone... It doesn't go away. It's like childhood trauma."

In 2023, she revealed she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement from Combs that would have barred her from speaking negatively about him or his record label.

O'Day's testimony could be significant, as she is one of several witnesses set to take the stand. Combs has firmly denied all the allegations against him and continues to stand by his claim of innocence.