George Clooney is standing firm behind his decision to not endorse former President Joe Biden during his attempt to run for a second term.

The actor sat down with CBS' '60 Minutes' where he discussed writing an op-ed for The New York Times called 'I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.'

"I was raised to tell the truth. I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that. And I was not proud of that," Clooney shared.

"And I also believed I had to tell the truth," he added.

Clooney had endorsed Biden's Vice President, Kamala Harris, after she stepped in for Biden once he had decided to not continue his run. Prior to his op-ed Clooney had headlined a star-studded fundraiser that raised over $28 million for Biden's campaign to be reelected.

Current President Donald Trump caught wind of Clooney's '60 Minutes' interview and slammed the actor in a post to his Truth Social account.

"Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second-rate movie 'star,' and failed political pundit. He fought hard for Sleepy Joe's election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog," Trump said, according to Yahoo.

The president then turned his attention to Harris.

"Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for 'Kamala,' only to soon realize that that was not going to work out to well. 60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into her disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history... And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!," Trump added.

Clooney's appearance on '60 Minutes' was to promote his Broadway debut in 'Good Night and Good Luck.'